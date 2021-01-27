Emporia’s new early learning center received an official name during Wednesday’s meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education.
After a unanimous vote, board members announced the new building — currently under construction at 327 S. Walnut St., just west of Riverside Elementary — as the Jones Early Childhood Development Center, naming it honor of Walter S. and Evan C. Jones.
According to the Emporia State Teachers College Jones Institute for Educational Excellence, “Walter Jones died in early 1953, and Evan followed a few months later… [and] the brothers had made identical wills. The wills provided that the Jones Estate be left in a trust and the income from the estate be used for providing medical assistance for needy children who reside in Lyon, Coffey, or Osage counties for a year prior to the beginning of benefits. Under discretionary powers of the trust, education benefits were added in 1961...” and a foundation was christened in 1974.
“I would just like to reiterate how thankful we are to the W.S. and E.C. Jones Trust for their investment in the education of our children here in Emporia and the substantial investment they’re making in the new Jones Early Childhood Development Center,” said Board of Education President Mike Crouch. “We just really appreciate that and thank them for that.”
In other business, board members reviewed information from the district’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee, which recommended that schools move forward with the same phase plan schedule approved on Jan. 13. Pending a review of up-to-date virus metrics, the board could move to increase secondary onsite student populations (according to Step 3 of the district’s reopening plan) as soon as Feb. 8.
Currently at “Step 2”, EMS hosts 144 adults and a median average of 323 students per alphabet band each day (with the number of students increasing to 483 in a potential Step 3). Based on current numbers, a median average of three (16 in Step 3) blocks per period per day have/ would have social distancing concerns, specifically, students being together less than 6 feet apart.
For EHS, Step 2 entails 180 adults and a median average of 344 (536 in Step 3) students per alphabet band each day. Currently, a median average of one (five in Step 3) block(s) per period per day has/have the potential for social distancing concerns.
In “Step 3”, students would also be unable to maintain six feet of social distancing during mornings, lunch and passing periods.
“Every transition that we have of course will cause adjustments in teacher lesson plans, student supply considerations, PPE preparations and classroom arrangement preparations,” said Interim Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder. “January 19 was [ a short time ago], but right now, Step 2 is working well with those students who have come on site… EMS has ranged from about 65%-85% attendance, EHS has ranged from about 40%-83% attendance. So, all the students who were able to come back in Step 2 have not come back… [there were] two days of 100% attendance [for a couple grades], but we’re still seeing that fluctuation. ”
During the meeting the board of education also:
^ Extended the term of current Board President, Michael Crouch, and current Board Vice President, Leslie Seeley through Jan. 2022
^ Approved furniture, fixtures and equipment bids for ongoing renovations at Walnut Elementary from Navrats in the amount of $140,568.30
^ Approved separate furniture, fixtures and equipment bids for ongoing renovations at the Jones Early Childhood Development Center from MBI in the amount of $102,981.74 and from Navrats in the amount of $167,422.15
^ Received a presentation from staff members at Walnut and Village elementary schools regarding ongoing Apollo II cohort learning redesigns
^ Voted to change the current student contact days on February 15 and April 30 to professional learning days for staff
