COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Chase County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Ariana Hernandez, 16, was last seen early Friday morning. She is 5'5" tall and approximately 130 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact the Chase County Sheriff's Office at 620-273-6313.
