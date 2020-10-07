U.S. Representative Roger Marshall traveled to the Lyon County Fairgrounds Tuesday to converse with local voters as part of the Kansas GOP’s ongoing Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour.
Marshall, a Republican from El Dorado, is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Pat Robert.
Hosted in part by the Lyon County Republicans, the rally’s invited speakers also included State Senator Jeff Longbine, Secretary of State Scott Schwab and former Governor Jeff Colyer, with each saying the choice in Kansas’ District 1 Senate race — and the 2020 presidential election, at large — was a “clear cut” one.
The trio emphasized what they believed to be the dangers of voting for more liberal candidates, saying the majority of platforms currently held by the Democratic Party — especially those concerning abortion, gun control, the Supreme Court, support of law enforcement and general philosophy on helping the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic — were incompatible with the values of the average Kansan.
“During my 10 year career, I’ve been labeled as one of those moderate, reasonable, responsible Republicans, which is the same way [Democratic District 1 Senate candidate Barbara Bollier] is trying to represent herself in the race for U.S. Senate ...” Longbine said. “I’d ask you all to look at this U.S. Senate race and decide who is the reasonable, responsible Republican that will move our nation forward versus what I consider to be an extremist that will move it far, far left into areas that we’ve never been before and will never want to go again.”
Speaking on many of the same points, Marshall framed the current election season as a crucial time in the country’s history, saying the negative happenings of the last year were a sign the nation needed to regather itself and begin to correct course.
“As we look across the country, we certainly understand these are challenging times ...” Marshall said. “We have a virus that has ravaged our country, a virus that has created a physical hardship, mental hardship and emotional hardship as well as negatively impacting our economy. We think about the wildfires and riots going on across the country. The most powerful man in the world just got out of the hospital. And now, we have a Supreme Court justice that needs confirmed, as well. Certainly, God has my attention, and I hope He has your attention. I hope He has the attention of this nation.”
Marshall continued on to say he believed that the blueprint for returning the country to greatness could be found engrained in its long and storied history, comparing today’s challenges with those of the past. In closing, he promised to base his decisions in line with tenets held by America’s Founding Fathers and the many influential conservative voices before him.
“What I can offer you is a message of hope that the same values that got our forefathers through their challenges in life will get our generation through these challenges,” Marshall said. “Think about the challenges that our Founding Fathers had. President Washington and Jefferson, on to President Lincoln and even Reagan and all the people in between. Think about the values they possessed; values like faith and hope and hard work. Think about the great Kansans that have helped lead this country, keeping our nation and the world free … The values that carried them through will be the values that carry us through … I’m running to make sure that our kids and grandkids have the same shot at the American Dream that we’ve all had.”
For more on Marshall’s campaign for U.S. Senate, visit kansansformarshall.com.
(4) comments
I'm surprised less than 20 people showed up... Lyon County normally has a decent turnout for these types of events... I think "normal" Republicans have finally grown tired of the noisy conservative bunch and President Trump, and have just lost the drive to show up and support these types of candidates. Several polls also seem to agree. It is refreshing to see these clowns wearing masks and social distancing... it's just too bad they waited this long to join the rest of America in fighting covid... imagine where we'd be today if this political group didn't spend the last 6 months whining about wearing a mask and the governors covid plans...
Barbara Bollier, who was a Republican up until Trump made being a Republican a bad thing, is way closer to a moderate Republican than Roger Marshall, whose campgain now labels Bollier as a "liberal". Saad!!
I don't know how you can label her a moderate when she introduced a bill to seize guns until you can prove your not a risk,(guilty until proven innocent), or the fact that she is in favor of late term abortions. She also says she's going to lower our health care. Last time demo's did that (obama care) heath care went up.
Or by the fact that she's in favor of late term abortions.
I’ll never understand why so many people vote against their best interest. Whenever a republican candidate talks about “forefathers” or “Founding Fathers” what they’re really talking about is keeping women and minorities in their place. “I’m running to make sure that our kids and grandkids have the same shot at the American Dream that we’ve all had.” The “we’ve all” being white males.
What are you running for?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.