The Emporia Police Department are investigating the attempted theft and damage of an ATM, Wednesday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m., Emporia Police responded to the Emporia State Federal Credit Union at 310 W. 12th Ave. for reports of damage to the ATM at the location.
Upon arrival, police found the ATM "pulled from its base and damaged" with a chain wrapped around the ATM. According to a written release from Sergeant Lisa Hayes, the chain was attached to a pickup truck that was still on scene.
After some investigation, it was determined the truck was stolen from a northeastern area of Emporia.
"Pry tools were also found at the scene," Hayes said. "No money was stolen from the ATM."
EPD is working with both state and federal agencies on the investigation. Hayes said police have become aware of "an out of state group committing similar crimes in other communities such as Wichita, Parsons and Chanute in recent weeks."
Video of the crime in Emporia shows two suspects; both wearing dark colored hoodie sweatshirts, dark colored sweat pants, white sneaker style shoes and masks. One suspect’s sweatshirt had a white “Reebok” logo with lettering and the mask had an unknown logo.
If you have any information about this or any other crime, contact Emporia Police at 620 343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273. You can also submit tips through Lyon County Crime Stoppers’ mobile app or online at P3 Tips.
