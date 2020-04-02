Lyon County Public Health announced one more confirmed and one more presumed positive case of COVID-19 in Thursday's situation report.
The county is up to 17 confirmed cases and five presumed positives. A presumed positive is one in which a household member of a confirmed COVID-19 case becomes symptomatic. This person does not need to be tested if symptoms are considered mild and can be cared for at home. Normal case investigation and isolation protocols will be put in place.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 80 people had been tested in Lyon County as of 10 a.m. Thursday. That accounts for 2.41 percent of the total population.
The new cases announced Thursday were one each in the 61-70 and 71-80 age groups, bringing the total cases to four in both. Fifteen of the 22 total cases are between the ages of 51 - 80.
The total number of cases in the state continued to go up as well on Thursday. The KDHE reported 552 cases statewide, an increase of 70 from Wednesday's total. Of those, 138 of those patients are hospitalized and there have so far been 13 deaths. Statewide, 6,059 people have tested negative for COVID-19.
The age range for state cases goes from less than 1 year old to 95, with a median of 55 and average of 53. People from ages 20-64 account for 496 (about 90 percent) of the 552 positive cases in Kansas. The largest group by both percentage and raw number is 160 and 29 percent for people ages 20-44.
In Kansas, women are slightly more likely to contract COVID-19, with 286 testing positive compared to 266 men.
Locally, only seven people have been tested in both Chase and Greenwood counties. Coffey County has had the most testing done, with 16 positives, according to the KDHE, out of 49 tests — about 6 percent of the total population.
Osage County has had 33 people tested, three of whom were positive while Morris County has two positives out of 18 tests.
Lyon County releases its daily situation report at about 3 p.m. every day. For more information on COVID-19 locally, visit flinthillshealth.org. Statewide numbers from KDHE are released around 1 p.m. every day.
