EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Emporians Carmen Leeds and Sandy Loucks of Emporia who placed first during the Sunflower State Games in women’s pickleball last week. Gary Loucks and Nick Tabares, also of Emporia, placed second in men’s pickleball and Brenda Kirk of Council Grove was third. From Madison, Carver and Mason McDonald competed in track and field events earning silvers in shotput and triple jump respectively. Colton Isch brought home the gold with his Triple Threat basketball team.
Travis Carmichael of the Lyon County Extension Office who led a class on building “bee hotels” this week. The hotels will house native bees, who don’t build hives. Bees are vital to the ecosystem as pollinators. Thanks, Travis, for helping us save the bees!
The Emporia City Commission for approving the creation of a homelessness commission that will continue the work of the taskforce created in Dec. 2022. We need to work together to create viable solutions for our homeless community. This commission is a good start.
The Emporia Main Street Business of the Year winners, James and Misty Gardner of Next Level Nursing, Advocate of the Year Scott Briggs, Volunteers of the Year coach April Rosales and the Emporia State University softball team, Steve Hanschu Excellence in Design Award winner Town Company Two, for its work on the redevelopment of 714 - 718 Commercial St., J. Warren Brinkman Award winner Ben Moore Studios, and Emporia Main Street Rising Stars Yahaira Ibarra, Gloria Jurado and Calebh Shedd. Thank you all for all you do for our community.
Ryann Brooks,
News and Online Editor
