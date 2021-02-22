Aryl Benton Clason, 81, of Olathe, Kansas died February 18, 2021 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Mr. Clason, the son of Arlie B. and Parthenia Louise Clason was born December 2, 1939 on the ABC Farm south of Burlington. He attended Emporia State and later graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Nuclear Engineering in 1962.
While still in high school in Burlington, Mr. Clason joined the Navy (Reserves) and continued a career in the U.S. Navy. After college, he attended the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and was commissioned as an officer in the submarine force.
After completion of Nuclear Power School and training at the Nuclear Power Training Unit in Idaho Falls, ID in October 1964, he was ordered to the commissioning crew of the USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN-635) at Newport News, VA. He served in several engineering billets in that ship. In January 1967 he completed Weapons Officer training at the U.S. Navy Guided Missile School at Dam Neck, VA and reported to the USS Henry Clay (SSBN-625). Mr. Clason served as the Director of the Engineering Division Officer Training Department at the US Naval Submarine School in Groton, CT from October 1971 through December 1973. He was then ordered to the USS Hammerhead (SSN-663) where he served as Navigator and Operations Officer until April 1976. From July 1976 through August 1979, he served as Executive Officer of the USS Ulysses S. Grant (SSBN-631). Following Prospective Commanding Officer training, Mr. Clason served additional duty as Operations Officer for the Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet in Norfolk, VA. In April 1981, Commander Clason reported as Commanding Officer of USS Nathanael Greene (SSBN-636) Blue. Commander Clason retired from the U.S. Navy in July 1982.
During Commander Clason’s career in the U.S. Navy, his personal decorations include the Navy Commendation Medal with One Gold Star, Naval Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with One Gold Star, SSBN Deterrent Patrol Insignia, SSBN Deterrent Patrol Insignia with Two Silver and Two Gold stars and Submarine Insignia.
After 22 years of Naval Service, Mr. Clason embarked on a successful second career in the civilian sector. He served as Maintenance Superintendent at Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation. He retired for the second time in 1995.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen Wilson Clason; his two children, Jan Clason Guevel (Patrick) and John Wilson Clason (Janet), both of Olathe, KS; his grand-daughters, Katherine Elizabeth Jones (Ryan) of Silver Spring, MD and Jennifer Leigh Sturgeon (Scott) of Prairie Village, KS; three great grandchildren, Aaron and Lucas Jones, Scarlett Sturgeon; his brother, Everett Lyle Clason, Louanne Clason Miller (Ken), both of Bonner Springs, KS; two of his nephews, Kevin Newkirk (Neely) of Lawrence, KS and Barry Newkirk (Angie) of Shawnee, KS.
Mr. Clason enjoyed farming at their home in Burlington – a love he carried from his childhood. He loved attending reunions with his Navy shipmates. He enjoyed fly fishing in Branson, MO and eastern Idaho. He and his wife, Karen, enjoyed spending time with their coffee group friends from McDonalds. Aryl was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and the Nathanael Greene Association. Mr. and Mrs. Clason are members of the Church of the Resurrection, Leawood, KS.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 22nd at 2 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington KS for family only. Visitation will be held at 1 pm prior to the funeral and is open to all. Burial service will be held following the funeral at Graceland Cemetery, Burlington, KS and is also open to all.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association and sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839 or the Nathanael Greene Association in care of Tom Carr, 2 Miller Road, Evansville, Indiana 47712.
