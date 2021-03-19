More than 950 boxes of food were handed out during a large food giveaway at the Emporia State University Student Recreation Center parking lot, Thursday afternoon.
The event was sponsored Communities in Schools of Mid-America and William Allen White Elementary CIS Site Coordinator Brandi Galbreath through the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box program offered through coronavirus relief funding.
CIS of Mid-America Director of Communications Victoria Partridge said Galbreath first heard about Farmers to Families Food Boxes while looking into programs to help connect some of her food-insecure families at WAW with the resources they need.
"She looked into it to see if it was something that she could do through Communities in Schools and it was," Partridge said. "She reached out to them got connected and started getting the food giveaway event set up, but the thing that changed was when she realized how much was going to be made available to those families that she wanted to serve over at the school — she realized it was more than what she needed."
So, the event grew from a effort to support a few families at one elementary school to serving 960 families in the Emporia community.
The boxes contained fresh produce, milk, dairy and cooked meats. Families were also offered children's books upon arrival.
Partridge said individuals didn't have to show any proof of income or identification to get a box. All they had to do was show up.
The event fit in well with the overall mission of the Communities in Schools program.
"The primary goal of Communities in Schools is to help support students in removing any barriers that they have that are preventing them from really achieving their goals in school and then further on in life," Partridge said. "For a lot of the students that we serve, especially here, one of those barriers is food insecurity in their home. So, providing them with food, that helps to remove that barrier and provide them with nourishment, so that they can do better in school and hopefully, get a better education."
Partridge said there are four CIS sites in Emporia — Emporia High School, William Allen White Elementary, Logan Avenue Elementary and Walnut Elementary schools — and food items are always on hand for students served by those programs. They also help connect families with resources if needed.
She said she wasn't sure if CIS of Mid-America would make this particular event a recurring resource, but said other organizations could reach out to the USDA about the program.
"I would encourage other organizations to reach out to the USDA and look into the Farmers to Families Food Box program to see if they can bring it in again, because I know we're not the first ones to do this," she said. "This community has needs and if everybody can kind of join together and keep bringing the USDA here with free food to people that are hungry, then that's just the best thing we can do in Emporia as a community, is helping out each other."
For more information about the Farmers to Families Food Box program, visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box. visit www.cismidamerica.org for more information on Communities in Schools.
For updates on local programming, follow @cismidamerica on Facebook.
