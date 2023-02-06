A Canadian couple suffered minor injuries after striking a deer on the Kansas Turnpike Sunday evening.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Peter Funk Guenter, 54, of Altona, Manitoba, Canada, was heading northbound a 2016 Ford Explorer when three deer jumped over the barrier at mile marker 132.1 of I-335 at 7:40 p.m.
The Explorer struck the deer.
Guenter complained of pain and his companion, 65-year-old Marilyn Funk, suffered suspected minor injuries.
Both Guenter and Funk were wearing their safety restraints.
