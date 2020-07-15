Emporia State University congratulates the more than 900 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean's lists for spring 2020. Students from this area who qualified are:
Rebecca Sparkman of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Hannah Rogers of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Thuong Tran of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Sasha Conrade of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
David Magana of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Caleb Coble of Olpe, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Kelsi DeLong of Olpe, Kansas, university honor roll.
Ronica Brooks of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Nicholas Worthen of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Daisy Gonzalez of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Natalie Torres of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Benjamin Cuellar of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Salem Eichelberger of Topeka, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Katie Hodgden of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Joseph Lane of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Matthew Lane of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Katherine MacGregor of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Kylie MacGregor of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Tori Melton of Madison, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Mayra Murillo Espinoza of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Mallory Plankinton of Allen, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Elizabeth Posadas of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Samantha Preeo of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Caylie Ratzlaff of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Terry Salava of Allen, Kansas, university honor roll.
Monica Schmidt of Olpe, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Madison Simmons of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Cody Swanson of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Annie Tran of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Ana Trillo of Council Grove, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Jacy True of Olpe, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Tanya Gehring of Olpe, Kansas, university honor roll.
Cameron White of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Ivan Torres of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Simon Balderas of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Stephanie Castillo of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Brooke Call of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Monica Estrada Espinoza of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Garrison Smith of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Kyle Ayer of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Cierra Hall of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Kathryn Kienholz of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Mikayla Simons of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Eli Wright of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Tanner Standerwick of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Hannah Birk of Burlington, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Xoe Cauthers of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Chelsea Watson of Council Grove, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Jessica Sloan of gridley, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Landon Ledford of Neosho Rapids, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Kaylie Coble of Olpe, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Lucas Coble of Olpe, Kansas, university honor roll.
Amanda Pritchard of Reading, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Genevieve Lowery of Reading, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Emmitt Simpson of Strong City, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Grace Williams of Waverly, Kansas, university honor roll.
Colton Massey of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Drew Ott of Lebo, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Colleen Smith of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Hudson Doudna of Lebo, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
MacKenzie Baza of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Paola Perlera of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Marisleysis Velazquez of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll, The Teachers College dean's list and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Haley Crupper of Lebo, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Katy Herde of Council Grove, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Hatti Griffin of Lebo, Kansas, university honor roll.
Stephanie Rangel of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Chelsea Williams of Madison, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Susan Cochennet of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Kennedy Dragonas of Americus, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
McKayla Schenker of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Joseph Stout of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Taylor Lindley of Wilsey, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Makenzie Ochoa of Council Grove, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Courtney Branton of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Allie Christensen of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Zuleima Duran of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Tayla Judd of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Tate McRell of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Amber Mitchell of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Salman Mostafa of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Luke Owens of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Tommy Phan of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Jennica Smith of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Whitney Sparks of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Sadie Trear of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Morgan Williams of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Olivia Young of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Aaron Dees of New Strawn, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Nate Skinner of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, university honor roll.
Shayli Gentry of Allen, Kansas, university honor roll.
Aliyah Shetler of Burlington, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Kirsten Young of Burlington, Kansas, university honor roll.
Matthew Goeckel of Council Grove, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Diana Castillo of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Bethany Darey of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Makayla Gray of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Zach Harris of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Cameron Kienholz of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Keith Mease of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Angela Palma of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Gabriela Ramirez of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Braydon Schroer of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Taylor Thomas of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Ellen Wickersham of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Anita Yasmin of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Krista Charboneau of Lebo, Kansas, university honor roll.
Claire Crawford of Reading, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Katelyn Schroer of Strong City, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Mark DeBoutez of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Aubrey Pyle of Madison, Kansas, university honor roll.
Stanielle Stewart of Americus, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Matthew Simmons of Elmdale, Kansas, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Natalie Chavez of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Lexi Davis of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Thomas Finley of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Simon Hanson of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Melody Magana of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Gabe Moore of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Maleisa Prosper of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Sydney Spellman of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Keegan Telfer of Emporia, Kansas, university honor roll.
Alyssa Pyle of Madison, Kansas, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
Maycee Kingsley of Olpe, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Hannah Backer of Osage City, Kansas, university honor roll.
Josie Crawford of Reading, Kansas, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.
