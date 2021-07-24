The 2021 Tornado Trot and Trail in Reading was the most successful yet, according to organizers. The June 26 event attracted cyclists and runners from all around. This week, organizers presented a $2,000 check to Matt and Stephanie Brown to benefit their nonprofit organization, Handlebars of Hope, a bicycle outreach ministry designed to give hope to those in need, locally and in Mexico.
Tornado Trot and Trail brings in $2,000 for Handlebars of Hope
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
