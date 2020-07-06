The Annual Lyon County Republican Picnic was held at the residence of John and Peggy Mast, Sunday. The event was well attended and joining the festivities were former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, United States Congressman Roger Marshall, and Robert Hamilton, Republican candidates for the US Senate seat being vacated by Senator Pat Roberts, along with former Kansas Lieutenant Governor Tracy Mann, and Dr. Bill Clifford, candidates for the US House Of Representatives Big 1st District.
Also in attendance was Senator Jeff Longbine of the Kansas State Senate as well as 51st District, Representative Ron Highland, 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, and 76th District Representative Eric Smith along with his primary challenger Dr. Bob Harmon.
At the county level 3rd District County Commissioner Rollie Martin and his primary challenger Jarom Smith were in attendance and a letter was read from Robert McClelland who was unable to attend and is seeking the 2nd district commission seat. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman was also in attendance.
Each candidate addressed the crowd and discussed the current issues and answered questions from the audience. The evening was capped off by honoring Emporian Jim Cummins for starting and developing the Dirty Kanza and turning it into a tremendous boon for the Emporia community.
The evening was a huge success and an encouragement for its attendees by reminding them that this is still a great country and we still have many patriots willing to serve and fight for our values.
(1) comment
I’m sure they were all practicing Social Distancing. I didn’t see a mask anywhere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.