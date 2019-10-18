Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Thursday

Violate PFA, information redacted

Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 9:32 a.m.

Non-injury accident, W. 4th Ave. and Commercial St., 9:49 a.m.

Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 10:47 a.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:53 a.m.

Traffic - parking problem, 700 W. 6th Ave., 1:38 p.m.

Check the welfare, information redacted

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:26 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 800 Commercial St., 4:04 p.m.

Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 5:26 p.m.

Animal bite, 1200 Grand St., 5:49 p.m.

Attempt to locate, 10 S. Mechanic St., 7:03 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Friday

Traffic - DUI, E. 1st Ave. and Mechanic St., 1:55 a.m.

911 Hang-up, 1400 Washington St., 4:12 a.m.

Sheriff

Thursday

Medical - traumatic injuries, information redacted

Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 30 W. 5th St., Allen, 2:40 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Brush fire, 1700 Road Y, Reading, 11:12 p.m.

Friday

Non-injury accident, 2100 Road 175, Reading, 6:22 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Thursday

Theft - fuel, 100 S. Commercial St., 3:41 p.m.

Courts

Dakota E. Mooneyham, 216 S. Congress St., Theft over $25, Oct. 6

Matthew D. Dressler, 646 Sherman St., Theft over $25, Oct. 6

Larry M. Chapman, 2822 Melrose Pl., No proof insurance, Oct. 11

Nathan L. Prothro, 1325 Merchant St., Disorderly conduct, Oct. 14

Angela L. Birk, 617 W. Wilman Ct., Driving under the influence, leaving scene with unattended fixed object, driving on wrong side of road, Oct. 15

Lisa Fuller, 1968 Road M, Careless driving, Oct. 15

Tara M. Taylor, 105 East St., Speeding, no proof insurance, Oct. 15

Freddy A. Hernandez, 106 Union St., Headlights required, possession of marijuana, Oct. 16

Daniel L. Jackson, 214 E. 2nd St., Bushong, Suspended driver’s license, defective headlight, Oct. 17

Katherine L. Price, 609 W. 1st Ave., Criminal damage, Oct. 17

Larry R. Miller, 826 130th St., Hillsboro, Improper backing, Oct. 17

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

