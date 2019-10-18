Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Violate PFA, information redacted
Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 9:32 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 4th Ave. and Commercial St., 9:49 a.m.
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 10:47 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:53 a.m.
Traffic - parking problem, 700 W. 6th Ave., 1:38 p.m.
Check the welfare, information redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:26 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 800 Commercial St., 4:04 p.m.
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 5:26 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 Grand St., 5:49 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 10 S. Mechanic St., 7:03 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Friday
Traffic - DUI, E. 1st Ave. and Mechanic St., 1:55 a.m.
911 Hang-up, 1400 Washington St., 4:12 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Medical - traumatic injuries, information redacted
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 30 W. 5th St., Allen, 2:40 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Brush fire, 1700 Road Y, Reading, 11:12 p.m.
Friday
Non-injury accident, 2100 Road 175, Reading, 6:22 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft - fuel, 100 S. Commercial St., 3:41 p.m.
Courts
Dakota E. Mooneyham, 216 S. Congress St., Theft over $25, Oct. 6
Matthew D. Dressler, 646 Sherman St., Theft over $25, Oct. 6
Larry M. Chapman, 2822 Melrose Pl., No proof insurance, Oct. 11
Nathan L. Prothro, 1325 Merchant St., Disorderly conduct, Oct. 14
Angela L. Birk, 617 W. Wilman Ct., Driving under the influence, leaving scene with unattended fixed object, driving on wrong side of road, Oct. 15
Lisa Fuller, 1968 Road M, Careless driving, Oct. 15
Tara M. Taylor, 105 East St., Speeding, no proof insurance, Oct. 15
Freddy A. Hernandez, 106 Union St., Headlights required, possession of marijuana, Oct. 16
Daniel L. Jackson, 214 E. 2nd St., Bushong, Suspended driver’s license, defective headlight, Oct. 17
Katherine L. Price, 609 W. 1st Ave., Criminal damage, Oct. 17
Larry R. Miller, 826 130th St., Hillsboro, Improper backing, Oct. 17
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
