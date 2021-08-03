Tyson Foods has joined the ranks of U.S. employers that will require all of its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
One of the world’s largest food companies, Tyson said that members of its leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. Its front-line workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new hires must be fully vaccinated prior to their start date.
The Emporia plant, which employs just under 1,000 people, will be providing multiple lines of access to vaccine for its employees.
“Tyson Foods is working with Matrix Medical, other providers and local health departments to schedule vaccination events at our locations,” said Derek Burleson, a spokesperson for the company. “We will also be providing assistance to team members by scheduling appointments with providers within the community they reside. A schedule is being developed and will be shared with location leadership in the coming weeks about onsite vaccination events.”
According to the Associated Press, many companies that rely on large low-income workforces have far largely declined to mandate vaccines for their front-line workers, making Tyson’s announcement significant. In a memo to employees, Tyson CEO Donnie King expressed alarm over the rise of the delta variant and made clear the vaccine requirement was needed to overcome persistent hesitancy to get the shots.
“As people have heard, new variants of COVID-19 are more contagious, more deadly and responsible for most cases in America today,” King said. “In some communities, doctors and hospitals are once again overwhelmed, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting nearly all hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are among those who are unvaccinated. It is abundantly clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.”
He said Tyson was “taking steps to protect” all of its employees and their communities.
“We did not take this decision lightly. We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated – today, under half of our team members are,” King said.
Frontline team members who are fully vaccinated and verified in Tyson’s vaccination verification program will receive $200 “as a thank you,” he continued, though that remained subject to ongoing negotiations with unions.
Tyson, whose brands include Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm, has grappled with deadly outbreaks of the virus at its plants and faced lawsuits from the families of some workers. Tyson said the number of infections at its plant are currently low after the company spent $700 million to better safeguard workers.
Just under half of its U.S. workforce — about 56,000 employees — have been vaccinated after the company staged more than 100 vaccination events since February, it said.
The United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents Tyson workers, criticized the company for imposing the requirement while the vaccines still have only emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. UFCW International President Marc Perrone said the union would be meeting with the company over the next weeks to “ensure that the rights of these workers are protected, and this policy is fairly implemented.”
“While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and have actively encouraged our members to do so, it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine,” Perrone said in a prepared statement.
Other companies, including Amazon, Walmart and major grocery chains, have so far declined to mandate vaccines for their front-line workers, in part to avoid fueling a labor crunch and persistent worker turnover. The companies are instead continuing with information campaigns, bonuses, time off and other incentives.
Many unions also are firmly opposed to vaccine mandates for their workers.
The spread of the delta variant is also prompting some companies to reimpose mask mandates for workers — even those who are vaccinated — in keeping with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Simmons Pet Food, for example, began requiring team members to wear masks on Monday. It is unknown at this time if the company will also mandate vaccinations for its employees.
I never comment, but this has become too serious. Enough of this BS, this is brain washing, propaganda, if you REALLY want to find the truth, go read this link from America's Frontline Doctors, and consider...they have no affiliation to anyone or anything. In the meantime, if Tyson workers are reading this, yes, take this persons advice, attorneys will be clamoring to take your case, file a lawsuit immediately. On the web-site link I am providing, you can find other lawsuits. Don't be ignorant, put aside this partisan non-sense, this is childish, the media has only 1 agenda, they follow orders, 5 corporations now, Pfizer is one of the, BTW, since 1986, no pharmacuitical company can be sued by any problems with the vaccine. And remember, no media outlet is going to tell you about the people dying from the vaccine, want bonafide proof? Ask the Post Office personal in Cottonwood Falls. They must have the vaccine, the guy who works in the back, he had two shots, guess what? He is in bed sick, he has got a severe case going on, appears it doesn't work. Here is the link, most likely the "media police" will delete this post, this is the world we are living in now. https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/files/americas-frontline-doctors-white-paper-on-experimental-vaccines-for-covid-19
Americasfrontlinedoctors is a right wing conspiracy theory/pseudoscience website. They provide a page that lists their leadership, which does not contain an Epidemiologist, Immunologist, or Infectious Disease expert. It's not even clear who owns the website, but it is known to be affiliated with the right wing Tea Party.
This is the group that believes hydroxychloroquine is a treament for covid and masks aren't needed. This has all been proven false. I'm sorry to inform you that your source of information is bunk.
Your a paid troll, they are everywhere, your a part of this, now your exposed, you should get a real job instead of posting comments on facebook, google, youtube and here making a living trying to persuade people not to read America's Frontline Doctors, Tyson received close to a quarter million dollars to make their employees do this, thats why they are giving 200.00 why don;t you get your free beer and shot already and read Huxley Orwell while your at it.
The America's Front Line Doctors website publishes inaccurate and misleading data. See the debunking at https://healthfeedback.org/authors/americas-frontline-doctors/ and https://wng.org/roundups/the-problem-with-americas-frontline-doctors-1627736816 Another good resource is https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/jul/29/who-are-doctors-viral-hydroxychloroquine-video/
America's Front Line Doctors is a poor source that gives bad information. You won't find the truth there.
OSHA released its new guidance on April 20 under a “Frequently Asked Questions” section of its website having to do with COVID-19 safety compliance. NOTE the word 'guidance' is not law by any means, but rather a recommendation or a suggestion.
Q: If I require my employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of their employment, are adverse reactions to the vaccine recordable?
A: If you require your employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment (i.e., for work-related reasons), then any adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is work-related. The adverse reaction is recordable if it is a new case under 29 CFR 1904.6 and meets one or more of the general recording criteria in 29 CFR 1904.7.
Furthermore, demanding an individual to be vaccinated or to wear a face mask as a precondition for employment or entering a business may be liable for any resulting injuries.
Face masks are designated by the FDA as a medical device and regulated under 21 CFR 878.4040. Herewith, demanding an employee or store patron to wear a mask is the unlicensed practice of medicine.
Ordering employees, vendors and patrons to accept medical advice from business personnel or store attendants (wearing a face mask or other) is not only a crime (unlicensed practice of medicine), but violates the 42 US Code §2000(a); Public Accommodations, which prohibits discrimination of people with a disability and certain religious convictions. Simply stated, the employer and employees have no idea of my medical condition and are not licensed or insured medical practitioners. The Employer or Store Manager and other employees are prohibited by law from giving medical advice, such as advising employees or patrons to wear face masks or to be vaccinated. In general, the unlawful practice of medicine is regarded as the advice given specific to a particular person's illness or injury, and has the weight of authority and the possibility of doing harm. A typical State Code or Statute states:
“It is unlawful for any person to practice medicine by offering or undertaking to prevent or to diagnose, correct, or treat in any manner or by any means, methods, devices, or instrumentalities, any disease, illness, pain, wound, fracture, infirmity, deformity or defect of any person;”
A condition of employment or public accommodation to anyone who conscientiously objects against being vaccinated or to wear a face mask, whether it is for religious or medical reasons, most certainly falls under the legal definition of experiencing 'duress' as a result of the unlawful practice of medicine. Black’s Law Dictionary defines duress as:
“Any unlawful threat or coercion used by a person, to induce another to act (or to refrain from acting) in a manner he or she otherwise would not (or would).” Subjecting person to improper pressure which overcomes his will and coerces him to comply with demand to which he would not yield if acting as free agent. Head v. Gadaden Civil Service BD., Ala.Civ., 389 So.2d 516, 519. Coersion is also defined as -- "a threat to expose a secret or deformity, publish a defamatory statement, or otherwise to expose any person to disgrace or ridicule." An employer forcing a person to wear a mask because they are not vaccinated fits the unlawful act of coersion.
Get a lawyer.
Actual employment attorneys practicing in Kansas say "Employers are within their rights to require covid vaccines." There are of course the "sincerely held religious belief" and "medical condition" exemptions you could have, or at least pretend to have, lol.
The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) came out with guidance on vaccine mandates in June of 2021, indicating it was legal to mandate vaccinations.You can view that here---------> https://www.eeoc.gov/newsroom/eeoc-issues-updated-covid-19-technical-assistance
Getting a lawyer ain't cheap. You should probably know what you're talking about before asking someone to throw away their hard earned money.
It's illegal to practice medicine without a license. Tyson is practicing medicine by requiring the jab.
Employees can have a class action lawsuit against Tyson. Many Constitutional lawyers are salivating for employees to have the gumption to sue employers for mandating jabs. Some lawyers may do it pro bono. And I'm sure many generous donors would assist in paying the legal fees of employees who challenge employers. Get a lawyer. Tear Tyson up.
I can find zero information that says a vaccine requirement given by an employer constitutes practicing medicine without a license... but I can find plenty that says otherwise. Vaccine mandate laws vary state to state, and in Kansas the law is very much on the employers side. Best of luck with your lawsuit tho.
You are absolutely correct, lawyers are dying to take these cases, most people don't see this is illegal and unconstitutional, read the truth here> https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/files/americas-frontline-doctors-white-paper-on-experimental-vaccines-for-covid-19
Sir. I just called some lawyers for these people, they need to make a move fast, can you put up a suggestion please, there are people here that are going to be very, very, distressed and stressed about losing their jobs. Can you post an attorney for these people, I am sure 1 will find it and that is all it takes.
Sure thing.
Contact Attorney KrisAnne Hall at:
https://libertyfirst.legal/
Fill in the "Contact Us" portion at the bottom of the page, explaining your situation. She will get back to you very soon. You will need the following:
1. The name of the person being told a vaccination is mandatory;
2. The organization demanding the vaccination and documentation of that demand; and
3. The name and contact information for the person demanding the vaccination.
I'd suggest Rudy Giuliani... oh wait his law license is still suspended over the whole making false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race thing.... how about Sidney Powell? I hear she still holds the kraken... I guess she never released it? lol.... Or how about Michael Cohen? Is he out of prison yet? 🤭
I've corresponded with KrisAnne Hall via email myself.
I've not corresponded with any of the people you've listed.
Your desperation is showing. You appear unhinged. Are you well?
Employers have broad rights to control employee behavior. They can make employees cover tattoos and remove jewelry while at work. They can discipline employees who damage the company's reputation on social media. They can require employees to follow best practices instead of conducting work any old way the employee wants to. Tyson isn't practicing medicine; they require their employees to have the vaccine administered by medical practitioners.
Covering tattoos and monitoring social media are not medical practices.
Get a lawyer.
Demand the status of health conditions of other employee's health conditions to other forms of communicable diseases, such as
AIDS
Hepatitis
Flu
STDs
Measles
Mumps
Pink eye, etc.
Demand immediate policies to section off employees who have any illness that is contagious, including the common cold.
If the company is going to take responsibility in stopping the spread of covid19, they are liable for the spread of anything else.
So in your opinion if a company wants its employees to wear a mask to stop the spread of covid, they should now be held liable for the spread of STD's? That's going be a funny conversation with the lawyer, lol...
If the company inserts itself as medical advisor and advocate, then, yes, they are responsible for ALL diseases that are communicable.
This means that all employees must disclose all communicable diseases to their employer. And the employer needs to keep a record of those diseases and what they did to mitigate the spread of disease to other employees and the public at large. That would require an employee who has an STD to tell the company. Then the company would inform other employees of the STD.
By your own logic, isn't it your right as a consumer to know if the person handling raw chicken has hepatitis?
What if that person with hepatitis bleeds on that chicken?
What if a person with the flu sneezes on that chicken? What if a person with pink eye rubs their eye then handles your chicken?
We as consumers have the right to know the diseases of people who handle the food we consume. That's the logic you're using.
What diseases do you have, Aim? You indicated you worked with people. You should have to disclose your diseases. It's a matter of public safety.
Mandating the vaccine is wrong that should be a choice
They do have a choice... get vaccinated or go work somewhere else. Kansas is an at-will employee state.
I hope the unvaccinated employees band together and refuse to bow to this mandate. I hope they all file for unemployment and Tyson loses half of their workforce over this. I hope the people in the USA see this and join together to boycott buying any product made by Tyson or any company associated with it. This company is trampling on the rights of its workers and they deserve to go under. If enough people stop buying their products and enough people quit to stand up for their human rights...they could bring this company down and IMO that is exactly what they deserve. The Biden administration is pushing employers to trample on their employees' rights and encouraging them to even break the law to do so. IMO the employees who have the courage to band together... stand up in unity as one...and fight this mandate... could actually end up owning the company when this is all over with.
Wow you Republicans and your cancel culture.... sad!!
LOL, considering it's you I find it hard to believe this is sarcasm, but it has to be, since 99% of cancel culture is leftist. But, why do you assume that not wanting to agree to widespread disclosure of personal health information, or choosing not to take an experimental protein therapy makes someone a republican?
so food workers should be able to refuse to wash their hands as well. there's literally zero rights being impacted by requiring a vaccine. It's a right to work state, which means a company is free to place requirements on employment, and employees are free to leave and go elsewhere if they don't like it.
A company cannot require medical treatment.
Welcome to the discussion.
