Cady Groves, a Nashville-based pop and country singer who was born in Emporia, has died. She was 30.
Groves was reportedly discovered in her home Saturday evening. The death was confirmed by her brother, Cody Groves, via social media.
For more information, visit The Tennessean: www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/05/04/cady-groves-dead-pop-and-country-singer-dies-statement/3076683001.
