Local tax preparers are reacting after the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that the federal income tax filing due date had been automatically extended from April 15 to July 15 in an effort to ease some concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extension means taxpayers can also defer federal income tax payments due on April 15 to July 15 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. According to a written release sent by the IRS, the deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers. It also includes those who pay self-employment tax.
“As soon as the coronavirus crisis hit the United States, people started having a lot of concerns and issues to worry about,” Certified Public Accountant Jon Pool of Pool and Associate Chartered said. “I don’t feel like people were more anxious about their taxes, but some people were already concerned about their ability to file by April 15. The extension of time to pay was a great first step, but the second announcement was a very welcome relief. They have also said that the extension of time applies to the first estimated tax payment due on April 15, 2020, for people’s 2020 income taxes.”
Pool said the pandemic has “dramatically” changed how Pool and Associate runs its business.
“As the crisis has evolved, we have gone from no face-to-face appointments and a lot of cleaning to no access to our building,” he said. “We have a drop box to accommodate dropping off of signed 8879 Forms. We have also started encouraging clients to take delivery of returns by electronic means or have the copy mailed to them. Most questions can be handled over the phone or can now be delayed until there isn’t so much concern about transmission of the virus. We have also been trying to support all of the business clients who have had things completely disrupted. They have a lot of concerns and questions which we are trying to answer. A lot of people want to do everything that they are able to for their employees and they need answers on how to proceed when they are forced to close businesses or temporarily change their operations.”
At Street Tax Service, Administrative Support and Paid Tax Preparer Nancy Boyce said the pandemic has brought added stress to an already busy time to the office. In the weeks before the announcement, Street Tax Service had received a lot of concerned phone calls from clients wanting to get their returns in. This will now take some pressure off.
“They want their stuff in before we close the office to people coming in,” she said. “Tax offices and tax preparers haven’t been mandated, but we’ve tried to put some additional protocols in place. We are also preparing for the case where people don’t feel comfortable getting out, or can’t get out. We will, and are continuing to work returns as things develop. There are a lot of details that are not quite apparent to us yet.”
Boyce said they are looking at encrypted or password-protected filing programs in order to send returns and documents back to clients via email.
She said the extension will be helpful for those who expect to owe money when they file.
“It takes a little bit of pressure off of people who owe,” Boyce said. “Not that they don’t want to get their returns filed, but it takes pressure off that they don’t have to come up with money by April 15.”
Boyce said she still encourages people to get their information in as soon as possible, as it’s impossible to predict what the coming weeks will look like. Plus, there’s no guarantee the extra staff on hand at local tax offices will still be there after April 15.
Carol Steinel, a paid tax preparer who works for two local agencies, said the extension has taken some pressure off for her as well, although now the challenge is helping clients who want to meet face-to-face.
“We have a large base of older clients who, maybe they have internet, but email is not their preferred way to work,” Steinel said. “They prefer to work face-to-face, but we can’t do that now.”
Steinel said there’s the option of using encrypted files or sending documents via mail service, but that can add on several days to an otherwise quick process. Still, it may be the only option.
“It’s definitely stressed the clients and stressed preparers,” she said.
Some uncertainty still remains, however.
The Kansas Department of Revenue has not yet announced whether or not it will match the federal deadline. Pool said that brings some element of confusion to the process.
“Kansas has generally followed the Federal rules for extensions, but their instructions indicate that you are to attach the Federal extension if you don’t file by April 15th,” he said. “I understand that there are a lot of considerations when deciding about extension of time to pay and forgiving penalties and interest, however, the decision to extend the due date for filing would seem to be a much easier decision now that the Federal government has made that decision.”
Pool said in the face of the crisis, he wanted to encourage the community to come together.
“In this unprecedented time, we need to support our neighbors in any way we are able, whether that means staying home when we are asked or buying groceries for these that shouldn’t be getting out,” he said. “We are all in this together, and that sense of community and support for others is part of what makes the United States great. We will do what we can for all of our friends and clients. Check on the elderly neighbor, only take what you need at the store and smile.”
The IRS is urging people who expect refunds to file as soon as possible. Most federal refunds are being issued within 21 days.
The IRS will continue to monitor issues related to the COVID-19 virus, and updated information will be posted on a special coronavirus page on IRS.gov. Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for this automatic federal tax filing and payment relief. Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov. Businesses who need additional time must file Form 7004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.