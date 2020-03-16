Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Parking problem, 1500 Merchant St., 8:02 a.m.
Parking problem, 1000 East St., 10:03 a.m.
Suspicious person, W. 13th Ave. and Washington St., 11:14 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 12:17 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 12:18 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Highway 50 and Graphic Arts Rd., 11:58 p.m.
Saturday
Drug possession, 500 Mechanic St., 6:22 a.m.
Communications offense, 1600 W. South Ave., 12:14 p.m.
Agency assist, 1100 Congress St., 1:49 p.m.
Animal problem, 400 Carter St., 3:32 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 400 Commercial St., 4:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, 800 Commercial St., 7:56 p.m.
Sunday
Public urination, W. 4th Ave. and Commercial St., 2:38 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Injury accident, 1200 Road Z, Neosho Rapids, 8:15 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:48 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 500 Ivy St., Allen, 7:59 p.m.
Injury accident, Road RI and Road 170, Neosho Rapids, 11:40 p.m.
Sunday
Non-injury accident, 3000 Road L, 1:58 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 Interstate 35, 11:26 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Vehicle theft, 300 Graham St., 10:17 a.m.
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 5:17 p.m.
Saturday
Burglary, Emporia, 9:34 a.m.
Burglary, Emporia, 11:44 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Fraud, 400 Mechanic St., 1:47 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
