Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Wednesday
Communications offense, 1300 Merchant St., 8:18 a.m.
Locate attempt, 1000 State St., 10:32 a.m.
Violation of protective order, information redacted
Drug possession, 900 East St., 1:56 p.m.
Animal problem, 400 Neosho St., 1:55 a.m.
Structure fire, 900 E. 12th Ave., 5:42 p.m.
Hit and run pedestrian, E. 12th Ave. and East St., 8:40 p.m.
Thursday
Disorderly conduct, 1400 Center St., 12:20 a.m.
Traffic stop - 100 E. 6th Ave., 2:04 a.m.
Sheriff
Wednesday
Non-injury accident, 20 Locust Ln., 4:36 p.m.
Structure fire, 900 E. 12th Ave., 5:42 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Wednesday
Shoplifting, 900 Merchant St., 9:40 a.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 11:50 a.m.
Theft - late report, Emporia, 9:01 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
