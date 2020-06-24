Ival Lamoyne Trimble of Gridley, Kansas, passed away Saturday evening, June 20, 2020, at Coffey County Hospital in Burlington. He was 89.
Ival was born December 30, 1930, in Republic County, Kansas, to Raymond and Phoebe (Smock) Trimble. He started his education at Hollis Country School and graduated from Agenda High School in 1948. He attended the Brown Mackie Business School in Salina, Kansas, from 1948 to 1950.
In 1950, Ival married Darleen Sump at the Methodist church in Morganville, Kansas. Upon his graduation, he started working for Leidigh-Havens Lumber Company. Over the next four years, he worked at Minneapolis, Lincoln, and Delphos lumber yards in Kansas. In mid-1954, he began working for the Delphos State Bank and remained there until 1964.
Ival purchased the Citizens State Bank in Gridley, Kansas, in 1964 and moved his family to town on June 1st. Ival and Darleen raised three sons in Gridley, and Ival worked at the bank for forty years. In 2004, he retired from the bank, but remained active as an advisor and director and always enjoyed chatting with the customers.
As well as banking, Ival was involved in the oil business and farming. He also served as Gridley mayor. Through the years, he made many friends through his hobbies of bowling, hunting, fishing, trapshooting, and playing cards at the Gridley Café. Later in life, Ival enjoyed weekly trapshooting with the Redmond Area Wildlife Association, where he frequently out-shot the young guns, including his sons and grandkids, up until his 89th birthday.
He was a generous person, quick to help others, and would strike up a conversation with people everywhere he went, no matter their age. He was well known for his quick smile and sense of humor. He was a devoted grandfather, father, and husband.
Ival was preceded in death by his two brothers, Glen Trimble and Keith Trimble.
He is survived by his wife, Darleen Sump Trimble of Gridley, KS; their three sons, Terry Trimble and his wife Judy of Neodesha, KS, Bruce Trimble and his wife Renee of Gridley, KS, Randy and his wife Angela of Burlington, KS; five grandchildren, Tanner Trimble of Emporia, KS, Morgan Trimble and companion Ashley Robson of Cape Town, South Africa, Walker Trimble and wife Carissa of Vassar, KS, Kennedy Trimble of Lenexa, KS, Brennan Brown of Burlington, KS; and one great-grandson, Wells Trimble of Vassar, KS.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, Kansas. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
The funeral home will be open from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2020, for those who would like to sign the register book. Family members may or may not be present.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those attending the services are encouraged to wear a mask, but they are not required. The funeral home will provide these to anyone who needs one.
The funeral service will be streamed on Facebook Live and may be viewed in real time or at a later time.
To view the service on Facebook Live use this link https://www.facebook.com/jonesfuneralhomeburlingtonks/ or go to Facebook and search for Jones Funeral Home Burlington Kansas.
