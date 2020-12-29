The Emporia State men's basketball game against Central Oklahoma scheduled for Wednesday, December 30 in White Auditorium has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the UCO program and will be made up at a later date.
Central Oklahoma's game against Fort Hays State on Saturday has also been postponed.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Hornets home game with Newman on Saturday in White Auditorium is still on as scheduled. The Lady Hornets game at Fort Hays State on Saturday in Hays is also still on as scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.