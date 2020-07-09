Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, W. 24th Ave. and Prairie St., 9:43 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and East St., 10:50 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 4th Ave. and West St., 1:22 p.m.
Found property, 1100 block East St., 1:52 p.m.
Traffic - parking problem, 2000 block Industrial Rd., 2:11 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 8:42 p.m.
Suspicious person, 2400 block Lincoln St., 11:08 p.m.
Found property, 1100 block Mechanic St., 11:20 p.m.
Wednesday
Traffic stop, W. 9th Ave. and Woodland St., 2:43 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Agency assist, 400 Mechanic St., 11:25 a.m.
Criminal trespassing, 1400 Road 130, 11:24 a.m.
Harassment, 200 W. Hwy. 99, Olpe, 12:55 p.m.
Wednesday
Motorist assist, Road 210 and Burlingame Rd., 7:04 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 500 block Mechanic St., 2:46 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Vehicle theft, 1000 block Watson St., 10:16 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
