According to RAINN, an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds and every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Meanwhile, only 5 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison.
How would you react if someone confided in you that they were raped? Would you believe them? Would you say it wasn’t their fault? Would you try to help and support them? Do you know there are local resources available?
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, but our organization focuses on this topic year-round. Our staff knows the reality of these heart-breaking stories as victims confide in them and share the truth. We provide options for resources, support, advocacy and aid them through the court process if they seek justice.
It is in the client’s recovery, personal empowerment and gratitude that fuels us to not give up advocating day after day. Here is one of many success stories that we can share:
A female came to us desperate to escape an abusive boyfriend, hoping to change a chaotic, trauma-filled life that was filled with unhealthy living, drug abuse and her children being placed in foster care. With the help of treatment, counseling, and loving support from SOS staff, her unhealthy coping skills started to break down. She recalled, after many years, being a victim of sexual assault and how this incident served as the catalyst which started her down the road to addiction. In very short order, she fled an abusive relationship and worked her way to living in her own apartment, regaining custody of her children and sharing her inspiring story of surviving sexual assault at a community event.
We ask that you help to educate yourself on sexual assault, help to spread awareness, believe victims when they bravely come forward and encourage them to call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-825-1295. For more information, you can visit: https://www.soskansas.com/gethelp.
