Two Emporia High Spartans signed their National Letters of Intent to compete in golf at the collegiate level on Wednesday afternoon.
Seniors Gentry Scheve and Caleb Schmid will finish their senior campaigns this spring before moving on to their respective secondary institutions.
Scheve, the 5A state runner up a year ago and first-team All-State in Class 5A will take his talent to the University of Nebraska.
“I just loved it,” Scheve said of the visit to the Huskers’ campus. “You’re going to succeed at Nebraska, they set you up — you’re not going to fail with everybody there. They honor the student-athletes, they don’t have any professional sports teams (in the state) so they treat student-athletes highly there.”
Schmid will move on to Kansas City, where he will play golf at Rockhurst.
“They had golf, that I could play, and engineering, that I really want to do for my career,” he said.
The Spartans’ spring season will begin in late March 2020.
