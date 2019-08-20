Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Fire alarm, 1800 Merchant St., 11:14 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Disorderly conduct, 100 Commercial St., 9:13 p.m.
Battery, location and time redacted
Traffic stop, 200 E. Sixth Ave., 10:42 p.m.
Monday
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Sheriff
Sunday
Injury accident, 1400 KTA, Reading, 8:44 a.m.
Injury accident, 1300 KTA, 8:33 p.m.
Monday
Traffic stop, E. Second Ave. and Cottonwood St., 5:44 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Criminal damage, 900 Peyton St., 11:47 a.m.
Theft, 2300 Industrial Rd., 12:21 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Criminal damage, 200 W. Listerscheid St., Olpe, 11:58 a.m.
Courts
Gregory Moellman, 816 Congress St, criminal trespass, Aug. 8
Guillermo Hinostroza, 2821 Sonora Dr., interference with law enforcement official, Aug. 14
Christopher Sullivan, homeless, possession of stolen property, Aug. 15
Denise Herman, 611 E. Second Ave., speeding, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance, Aug. 16
Bruce Hutcherson, 817 Sylvan St., suspended driver’s license, Aug. 17
Nictoria Ambriz, 617 Lincoln St., prohibited noise, Aug. 17
Javier Martinez, 629 Walnut St., tail light violation and violation of court order driving restriction, Aug. 18
Everett Euler, 2057 Huntington Rd., assault, Aug. 18
Victor Cervantes-Garcia, 619 West St., suspended driver’s license and DUI, Aug. 19
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.