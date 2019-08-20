Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Sunday

Fire alarm, 1800 Merchant St., 11:14 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted

Disorderly conduct, 100 Commercial St., 9:13 p.m.

Battery, location and time redacted

Traffic stop, 200 E. Sixth Ave., 10:42 p.m.

Monday

Welfare check, location and time redacted

Sheriff

Sunday

Injury accident, 1400 KTA, Reading, 8:44 a.m.

Injury accident, 1300 KTA, 8:33 p.m.

Monday

Traffic stop, E. Second Ave. and Cottonwood St., 5:44 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Sunday

Criminal damage, 900 Peyton St., 11:47 a.m.

Theft, 2300 Industrial Rd., 12:21 p.m.

Sheriff

Sunday

Criminal damage, 200 W. Listerscheid St., Olpe, 11:58 a.m.

Courts

Gregory Moellman, 816 Congress St, criminal trespass, Aug. 8

Guillermo Hinostroza, 2821 Sonora Dr., interference with law enforcement official, Aug. 14

Christopher Sullivan, homeless, possession of stolen property, Aug. 15

Denise Herman, 611 E. Second Ave., speeding, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance, Aug. 16

Bruce Hutcherson, 817 Sylvan St., suspended driver’s license, Aug. 17

Nictoria Ambriz, 617 Lincoln St., prohibited noise, Aug. 17

Javier Martinez, 629 Walnut St., tail light violation and violation of court order driving restriction, Aug. 18

Everett Euler, 2057 Huntington Rd., assault, Aug. 18

Victor Cervantes-Garcia, 619 West St., suspended driver’s license and DUI, Aug. 19

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

