Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Monday

Medical overdose/poisoning, location and time redacted

Non-injury accident, E. 6th Ave. and Weaver St., 8:40 a.m.

Traffic stop, 2700 W. Highway 50, 10:02 a.m.

Drug possession, redacted

Non-injury accident, W. 10th Ave. and West St., 1:35 p.m.

Animal bite, 900 Mechanic St., 2:01 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4 p.m.

Non-injury accident, W. Highway 50 and Industrial Rd., 5:07 p.m.

Tuesday

Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 12:15 a.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Lost property, Emporia, 8:22 a.m.

Lost property, Emporia, 9:30 a.m.

Medical overdose/poisoning, redacted

Lost animal, 900 Road 220, Emporia, 4:25 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Monday

Burglary, 1300 East St., 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday

Burglary, 900 East St., 6:18 a.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Burglary, 600 Neosho St., Neosho Rapids, 5:08 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

