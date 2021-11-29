A former U.S. President gained fame for declaring he would not eat broccoli. George H.W. Bush certainly would avoid some broccoli packages which now are being recalled.
The Food and Drug Administration reports Conagra Foods is recalling 12-ounce packages of Birds Eye frozen Broccoli Tots. Small rocks and metal fragments could be mixed with the vegetables. At least two people have received dental damage from them.
The tots have these “best by” dates: August 11, 12, 19 and 25, 2022 and November 10 and 17, 2022. People who purchased the packages should dispose of them, and contact a health care provider if illnesses or injuries develop.
Conagra Foods can answer questions about the recall during business hours at 800-921-7404, or by email at customer.care@conagra.com.
