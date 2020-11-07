EDITOR’S NOTE: The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks, businesses and organizations deserve a pat on the back ...
All area residents who exercised one of their most important rights by voting in during the Nov. 3 elections (or in weeks prior).
Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat and all other 2020 election night volunteers for their dedication to getting ALL votes counted despite technical difficulties.
The Lyon County Commission for finally issuing a countywide mask mandate. While this is something that should have been done months ago, it’s not too late to take the right steps now.
CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham, Ginny and Chuck Samples, Lynn Cunningham, Kerry Moyer, Denise Craig and Wendi Soendker for spreading mental health awareness and resources through Thursday’s fundraising breakfast.
Emporia Main Street and the Coffelt Sign Company for their partnership in launching a pen pal program for residents of the Emporia Place assisted living community.
Members of the Kansas Health Foundation for awarding $50,000 in matching funds for area Big Brothers Big Sisters programs.
Members of the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education for listening to the voices of concerned parents, students and staff by unanimously voting to overturn a decision allowing increased building populations at Emporia High and Emporia Middle School. Here’s hoping the eventual move to Step 3 is a bit closer than it appears right now!
Adam Blake
Newsroom Reporter
