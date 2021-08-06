Special to The Gazette
The Emporia State football team is set to begin their first full season in two years next week.
The Hornets will report on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and take part in compliance meetings before hitting the field for the first time with practice number one on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. on Jones Field at Welch Stadium.
The first full pads workout is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 15.
After a morning practice on Thursday, Aug. 19, the Emporia State Athletic Department will hold their annual auction beginning with a social hour at 6:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
The first NCAA mandated off day for the Hornets will be on Friday, Aug. 20, and the Athletic Department will take advantage of that with their second fall golf tournament.
Emporia State will hold its annual Football Media Day on Sunday, Aug. 22 in Welch Stadium at 1:30 p.m. followed by practice at 3:45 p.m.
The Hornets will host a Monday Night Football practice for Emporia State students on Aug. 23 in Welch Stadium following the Back to School Block Party in downtown Emporia on the first day of classes.
The Annual Booster Night for Hornet Football will be on Thursday, Aug. 26 and is an opportunity for selected boosters to meet the team before Emporia State undergoes a full pad practice that is open to the public.
Game week will begin with Hornet Talk on Monday, Aug. 30 over the noon hour at Bruff’s Sports Bar & Grill.
The Hornets have gone 63-32 since 2012 with eight of the wins over teams in the top 25 at the time. They have won five post season games and played in eight during that time.
Emporia State opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Northeastern State. Kick-off from Doc Wadley Stadium in Tahlequah, Okla. is set for 6 p.m. The Hornets home opener will be one week later on Sept. 11 against Central Oklahoma. Kick-off from Jones Field at Welch Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Emporia State Football Training Camp Schedule
Aug. 10 Players Report
Aug. 11 Practice #1 (Helmets) 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 12 Practice #2 (Helmets) 9:20 a.m.
Aug. 13 Practice #3 (Shells) 9:20 a.m.
Aug. 14 Practice #4 (Shells) 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 15 Practice #5 (Full pads) 10 a.m.
Aug. 16 Practice #6 (Full pads) 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 17 Practice #7 (Full pads) 9:45 a.m.
Aug. 18 Practice #8 (Full pads) 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 19 Practice #9 (Full pads) 9:45 a.m. ESU Athletics Auction 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 Players Off Day ESU Athletics Golf Tournament 9 a.m.
Aug. 21 Practice #10 (Full pads) 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 22 Media Day 1:30 p.m. Practice #11 (Full pads) 3:45 p.m.
Aug. 23 First Day of Classes Practice #12 MNF Student Night (Full pads) 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 Practice #13 (Shells) 3:45 p.m.
Aug. 25 Practice #14 (Full pads) 3:45 p.m.
Aug. 26 Practice #15 Booster Night (Full pads) 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 Players Off Day
Aug. 28 Practice #16 Mock Game (Full pads) 4:15 p.m.
Aug. 29 Practice #17 (Shells) 3:45 p.m.
Aug. 30 Players Off Day Hornet Talk at Bruff’s 12:10 p.m.
Aug. 31 Practice #18 (Full pads) 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 1 Practice #19 (Shells) 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 2 Practice #20 (Helmets) 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 3 Practice #21 (Fast Friday Practice) 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 4 Emporia State at Northeastern State 7 p.m.
