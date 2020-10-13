Lyon County Public Health reported three new positives and eight recoveries, Tuesday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases of coronavirus to 76.
Overall, 1,154 cases have been recorded in the county since March, including 1,040 recoveries and 37 deaths. An additional four deaths were pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four people are hospitalized.
An ongoing cluster related to colleges and universities accounts for four active cases, with 65 total cases recorded.
As of Monday, Kansas had had nearly 68,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 771 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Health and Environment.
Kansas law gives the state health department's top administrator the authority to issue orders “as may be medically necessary and reasonable” to control “diseases injurious to the public health,” including by quarantining individuals. The health department's head, Dr. Lee Norman, said last week that Kansas was “losing the battle” to check the coronavirus.
The governor offered a more optimistic assessment, saying Kansas can slow the virus, just as it appeared to do from late May to mid-June, before the average number of new daily cases began rising again, eventually to record levels.
