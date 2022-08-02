Ada Bethene Lord of
Madison died Friday, July
29, 2022 at her home in
Madison. She was 89.
Funeral service will be
held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday,
August 4, 2022 at the Sauder
Community Center in
Madison. VanArsdale Funeral
Home in Madison has the
arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.