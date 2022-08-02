Ada Bethene Lord of

Madison died Friday, July

29, 2022 at her home in

Madison. She was 89.

Funeral service will be

held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday,

August 4, 2022 at the Sauder

Community Center in

Madison. VanArsdale Funeral

Home in Madison has the

arrangements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.