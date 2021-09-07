Special to The Gazette
Linda Smith, president-elect for Altrusa International, USA, and Brenda Smith, former district governor of District No. 8, were guests at the Sept. 2 meeting of local Altrusa members.
Both ladies represented their local club in Salina. Their mission in Emporia was to provide an updated reorientation for the membership. Both Linda and Brenda are well-known among community and state organizations.
According to local chapter president Bev Miller, the club was honored to have these experienced Altrusans on the program.
