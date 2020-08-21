Speculation ran rampant online Friday as news broke that the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education would be hosting a special meeting Monday.
One of the most pervading rumors was that board members will be voting on a decision to cancel all in-person classes and extracurricular activities for the fall semester based on similar decisions made at other high schools around the state. USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndell Landgren told The Gazette that no vote is expected at this time.
"The decision made today was that this meeting is going to be strictly about discussion and information regarding gating criteria," he said in a Friday phone interview. "So, we don't anticipate any action to be taken or final decisions to be made."
In addition to Monday's study session, the board will reconvene for a regularly-scheduled meeting next Wednesday at 7 p.m. Meetings can be streamed online at www.usd253.org. For up-to-date information on the district's latest back-to-school plan, visit www.usd253.org/back-to-school-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.