The Emporia Fire Department is going red to honor the U.S. Armed Forces.
According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, EFD personnel will participate in R.E.D. Fridays beginning this week.
"R.E.D. stands for 'Remember Everyone Deployed,' created to remind communities of our heroes overseas and to show support for those deployed and their families," Johnson said in a written release.
Firefighters will wear red shirts on Fridays as part of the campaign. Many Emporia firefighters have served or have family members who served in the military.
"As an agency representing the founding city of Veteran’s Day, this campaign became even more important to show support for those community members that are deployed," Johnson said.
Johnson said the Emporia Fire Department is encouraging other first responder agencies and the community to join R.E.D. Friday, to support the Armed Forces members of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.