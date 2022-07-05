Road closures at 12th Avenue and Chestnut Street begin Wednesday morning, the city of Emporia says.
According to a written release, the intersection will remain closed through next week while excavation work continues across 12th Avenue and moving north.
Crews will also be pouring concrete on the southside of the intersection.
During this time, 12th Avenue will be open to eastbound traffic up to the Newman Regional Health’s eastmost entrance.
