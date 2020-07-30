Commissioners approved the publication of Lyon County’s 2020-21 budget during a brief action session Thursday at the courthouse.
As previously noted by County Controller Dan Williams, this edition of the budget will see a mill decrease of about 4 — from 59.73 to 55.71 — resulting in an overall total of approximately $31 million. The decrease, he said, can be traced back to decisions made with the county’s payment plan for the areawide emergency radio project. Property valuations in the county increased by about 5 percent as well according to County Appraiser Ryan Janzen.
“The reason why we’re able to [have this mill decrease] is because of the changes in valuation, and we also originally had set 2020 to pay for the radio project with a lump sum, which was about $4 million,” Williams while presenting preliminary budget outlines during a July 3 commission meeting. “Because of the COVID pandemic and the money we’re spending on that, we didn’t know how everything was going to go. We made a decision to run the lease instead of paying for it.”
While many budget items remain unchanged from last year’s outline, Williams emphasized that an additional $200,000 had been given to the Lyon County Health Department “in order to reduce financial strain associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.” The budget will now be subject to a public hearing set to take place 10 a.m. Aug. 14. If no issues are presented, the budget will be formally approved.
