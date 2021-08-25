An Emporia man was arrested for driving under the influence and a host of other charges following a brief chase and foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Emporia Police Department, Juan M. Cervantes, 31, officers were informed of a reckless driver at 12:30 p.m. by a Lyon County Sheriff's deputy.
An EPD officer saw the car traveling eastbound on Sixth Avenue at Oak Street and as the officer attempted get behind the car, the suspect sped away.
According to a written release from Captain Ray Mattas, the car was then seen by another Emporia Police Department officer at Sixth Avenue and State Street, heading eastbound at a high rate of speed. This officer followed the car in an attempt to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop.
The vehicle became disabled in the 600 block of Commercial Street due to a mechanical failure.
The driver refused to comply with officer's commanders and was identified as Cervantes after a short foot pursuit. He was captured in the 800 block of Merchant Street.
Cervantes was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on the charges of DUI, Flee and Elude, and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Transport Open Container.
(1) comment
YUP, and we have thousands more of his type coming in daily to this country.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.