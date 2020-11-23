Eunice M. Jasper, Emporia, KS, formerly of Burlington, KS passed to the hands of the Lord on November 19, 2020 at the Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, KS.
She was born in Gridley, KS on July 14, 1926, the daughter of George and Anna (McAlister) Haas. She married Johnny M. Jasper on April 12, 1944. He passed on March 30, 1997. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Burlington. She worked as a sales clerk in Burlington. She enjoyed reading, keeping a spotless home and visiting with friends, and used to can hundreds of quarts of vegetables and fruits each summer to feed her family.
Surviving family members include two sons, Johnny Jasper and wife Barbara of Linwood, KS, and Lonny Jasper of Burlington, KS; and two daughters, Lee Garriott of Emporia, and Shirley Altic and husband David of Ottawa, KS. She dearly loved and was proud of her grandchildren: Eric Benton and wife Christi; Shane Garriott and wife Tammi; Wendy Peters and husband Jake; Casey Jasper; Darcy Garriott; Katie Teague and husband Sam; JJ Jasper and Ashley Butterfield; Travis Altic and wife Darla; Devin Altic and wife Jaci, and Michelle George and husband Jeremy along with several great grandchildren. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Thelma Brown and Bernice Spencer; two brothers, John Haas and Herman Haas; and son-in-law, Delbert Garriott.
Graveside funeral services will be November 24th at Graceland Cemetery, Burlington, Kansas for immediate family only. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, Burlington in care of the Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.