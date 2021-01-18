The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old boy last seen with his grandmother.
Kyrese Cabrera-Downs is a mixed race, black and white male, last seen with his grandmother Jessica S. Downs and possibly Nathan Shown.
Jessica Downs is a 41-year-old white female. She is 5’8” and approximately 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
She may be driving a black or dark colored 4-door passenger car with a rounded body. According to Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Hayes, it is unknown the make or model of the vehicle.
Nathan Shown is a 39-year-old white male. He is 5’11” and approximately 180 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
The child, Kyrese Cabrera-Downs is approximately 25 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Kyrese was last seen wearing a red “Thomas the Tank Engine” pajama shirt and blue pajama pants.
Police believe Downs, and possibly Shown, could be traveling to Augusta, Kansas with the child. EPD is currently investigating this case as a missing child and Interference with Parental Custody.
If you have any information, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273. You can also submit tips to Lyon County Crime Stoppers via Smartphone or online application by visiting P3 tips.com.
