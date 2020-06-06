“I can’t breathe.”
Those three words, spoken by a black man as he lay dying on the street with a knee on his neck, have spurred protest marches and riots around the world. The anger, the grief, the vitriol over the death has heralded what many are seeing as an awakening or rebirth of a new Civil Rights Movement.
It’s a pivotal moment in history, one that is unlike other controversial deaths of black men and women in recent memory. George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer seems to have been the tip of an ever-growing iceberg of injustice for the black community.
I could not get through the full video of Floyd’s death. I felt sick to my stomach. I cried, just as I cried for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. No matter what this man was being accused of, his actions did not warrant a death sentence at the hands of a rogue law enforcement officer. But, I knew the justifications would soon start to trickle in.
Floyd was allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. He had a criminal past. He had traces of meth in his system (which could be the result of legal, prescription medications).
None of those things justified his death at the hands of Derek Chauvin, who pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground for more than eight minutes as he gasped for air and begged for his mother.
We have seen (white) mass murderers get arrested with less fanfare; some were even allowed to purchase fast food on their way to jail. Black people are not afforded those luxuries.
For readers who do not know me — yes, I am a white woman. Yes, I support the Black Lives Matter movement.
I have family members who do not agree with me. I have family that believes because I am the “younger generation” — I’m 37 — that I think I know everything.
I know I don’t know everything, but what I do know is that what I thought I understood about racial relations 20 years ago has evolved, because I have taken the time to listen to my black friends, to my friends of color. I have confronted my white privilege to understand that it doesn’t mean that I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth.
But what it does mean is that when I sent my 11-year-old son out to play with his friend (who is black), I didn’t have to tell him to keep his hood off of his head. I didn’t have to tell him how he should act if he would get stopped by the police on the way home. I didn’t have to have difficult conversations about what people might think about him based on the color of his skin.
Confronting our white privilege is uncomfortable and messy. It forces us to realize that we haven’t always been the greatest allies to our black friends. But just because we haven’t always been the greatest allies does not mean we cannot start now.
Still, white people do not get to tell black people or other people of color how they should react to generations of systemic racism and oppression.
We need to understand why it is happening (if we don’t already understand) and then use our privilege to fight for change.
Someone recently told me that these protests won’t change anything, and I think that is incorrect.
Change is coming, but we all have to work together.
We have to do this, because no lives matter until black lives matter.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
