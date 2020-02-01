Shoe Sensation and the Humane Society of the Flint Hills are teaming up this month to aid animals waiting for their forever homes.
Until Feb. 29, donations ranging from toys to cleaning supplies can be dropped off at Shoe Sensation, 1664 Industrial Road in the Flinthills Mall. Anyone who donates to the drive can enter to win a free pair of Sketchers Bobs from Shoe Sensation.
All donations will be taken to the Humane Society of the Flint Hills.
Needed supplies include:
• Kitty litter — clumping and non-clumping
• Dog and cat toys
• Dog and cat treats
• Kitten milk replacement powder
• Laundry detergent
• Bleach
• Dishwasher detergent
• Paper towels
• Hand sanitizer
• Liquid dish soap
• Liquid hand soap
• 55-gallon trash bags
• Tall kitchen trash bags
• New or used towels and blankets (clean)
• New or used collars and leashes
