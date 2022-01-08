Reviewed by Terri Summey
Island Queen by Vanessa Riley. William Morrow, 2021. 978-0063002845 $27.99.
With dreams in her soul and ambition throughout her entire being, Dorothy Kirwan Thomas exceeded her own imagination by building a “legacy of wealth and power” and earning the title of the “Queen of Demerara.” Born a slave and the illegitimate child of a wealthy landowner in Monserrat, it was through hard work and determination that Dorothy (Dolly) eventually earned enough money to buy freedom for herself, her children, her sister, and her mother. Throughout her life, Dolly lived through slavery, rape, slave rebellions, multiple relationships and more to create an empire in the West Indies. Fighting prejudice and misogyny, she was able to rise above her humble beginnings to become a landowner with plantations, merchant with stores on several islands, and the proprietor of several luxury hotels.
In this historical novel, Vanessa Riley, who is better known for writing romance novels, has provided a vivid portrait of the life, personality, successes, and heartaches of this remarkable woman. Beginning with a slave rebellion in Monserrat in 1761, Riley chronicles significant portions of a span of 63 years of Dorothy’s long life. Dorothy built her fortune through diverse means with her initial and main venture of renting out women as housekeepers for wealthy individuals and using them as “hucksters,” selling goods to plantation owners and their slaves.
According to Riley, Dorothy was probably functionally illiterate and received very little formal education, however, she insisted that her children and grandchildren be educated and supported them in their educational endeavors. According to several sources, Dorothy’s descendants were prominent throughout the British Empire. Even though her life began in slavery, Dorothy also owned slaves and amassed one of the largest number of slaves in her lifetime until the abolition of the practice in 1834 with the passage of the Slavery Abolition Act that emancipated all the slaves in the British West Indies. As a freewoman of color, Dorothy was impacted by unfair taxation on women business owners (hucksters) in the British West Indies and fought to end the practice by appealing to those in power. She was a businesswoman, leader, adventurer, and most importantly, a survivor who took advantage of the situation and the men in her life to amass a fortune and become the “Queen of Demerara.”
Historical novels are a main genre for my pleasure reading. Through them I can learn about various individuals throughout history, with books providing a jumping off point to learn more. “Island Queen”, which is based on an actual person and her experiences, is one of those books. Riley has taken information gained from historical accounts and crafted a story that presents a major portion of the life of Dorothy Kirwan Thomas. Because of the whitewashing of history, the stories of many of these remarkable individuals of color, especially women, are lost in obscurity and not studied. By writing her story in a novelized form, Riley has brought the story of Dorothy Kirwan Thomas to life helping her to become known to current individuals and future generations. Once I started reading Dorothy’s story, it was hard to stop and I found myself seeking out more information on the life of this amazing woman including a chapter in the work, “Enterprising Women: Gender, Race, and Power in the Revolutionary Atlantic.” For more information on Riley and her writings, check out her website at https://vanessariley.com. Or listen to Riley discuss her book with Hank Garner in his podcast, Author Stories at https://hankgarner.com/author-stories-podcast-episode-1133-vanessa-riley-interview.
