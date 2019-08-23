Special to The Gazette
The Emporia State University Softball Team, economics students, coaches, and faculty packaged nearly 450 bags of food for food-insecure K-12 students in USD 253 Emporia Public Schools. Student and Family Resource Specialist Heather Wagner has mentioned how much these children appreciated having food to eat over the weekend. Otherwise, many of these children would go without food.
