Lyon County Emergency Communications will transfer all 911 calls made to the center for approximately two hours today starting at 2 p.m.
"911 calls made to our center will be transferred to McPherson County for a period of approximately 2 hours," according to a release sent by Director Roxy Van Gundy. "Please stay on the line with them. They will relay needed information to us for responders.
We apologize for any inconvenience."
