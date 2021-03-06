Special to The Gazette
In looking at the housing market, you wouldn’t know that we’re in a recession.
“Typically, strong consumer confidence and historically low mortgage rates are a perfect combination for home buyers, and sellers,” said Linda Briden CEO of the Sunflower Association of Realtors, Inc. Housing demand is strong in all market segments and only the historically tight inventories are holding back home sales.
Sunflower Association of Realtors, Inc. is a Realtor membership organization with 640+ members in the eight counties of Brown, Nemaha, Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee, Osage, Lyon, and Greenwood. Each month SAR shares existing home sales reports, provided by Wichita State University’s, Center for Real Estate, with elected officials and planners. One component of this data that often makes it into the news — particularly lately — is inventory levels and months’ supply.
Reported inventory is the number of active (for sale) properties plus pending sales. When a seller lists a property, it becomes counted as inventory. When it goes under contract, it becomes a pending sale. Inventory is calculated monthly by taking a count of the number of active listings and pending sales on the last day of the month. If inventory is rising, there is less pressure for home prices to increase.
Months’ supply refers to the number of months it would take for the current inventory of homes on the market to sell given the current sales pace. Historically, six months of supply is associated with moderate price appreciation, and a lower level of months’ supply tends to push prices up more rapidly.
Since 2015, available housing stock has steadily declined across the country. At the end of 2020, Emporia’s available housing inventory was 1.6 months, Lyon county was 1.1, Osage County 0.9, Topeka 0.6 and Shawnee County 0.5.
With such tight inventories, houses are not on the market for any length of time. The January 2021 Emporia housing report reflected a median 10 days for a property to be on the market before being sold. While this is an advantage for home sellers it can be a frustrating experience for home buyers and not uncommon to have multiple offers all above asking price.
It is hoped that low inventory combined with several years of healthy home price appreciation will spur new home construction growth. Average home appreciation in Kansas has been 4.9% a year for the past five years with a projected 5.7% increase in 2021.
So, what is a buyer supposed to do in the meantime?
Be prepared. Just like a Boy Scout, a serious buyer should always be prepared by completing tasks in advance. Choose a lender, complete the required applications ahead of time, ask for a lender qualification letter and most importantly, work with a trusted Realtor in your community.
A realtor is an expert guide. Buying a home usually requires dozens of forms, reports, disclosures and other technical documents. A knowledgeable expert will help you prepare the best deal and avoid delays or costly mistakes. Also, there’s a lot of jargon involved, so you want to work with a professional who can speak the language.
Objective information and opinions. Realtors can provide local information on utilities, zoning, schools and objective information about each property.
Expanded search power. Sometimes properties are available but not actively advertised. A Realtor can help you find opportunities not listed on home search sites and avoid out-of date listings that might show up but are no longer available.
Negotiator. A Realtor will look at every angle from your perspective, including a purchase agreement that is in your best interest and timeframe.
Your rock during emotional moments. A home is so much more than four walls and a roof. And for most people, property represents the biggest purchase they’ll ever make. Having a concerned, but objective, third party helps you stay focused on the issues most important to you.
