Pancakes and sausage were on the menu Saturday morning for the Emporia Christian School annual fundraiser breakfast.
The drive-thru event was held at the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds with proceeds earmarked for improvements to the school building. ECS administrator Sally Kaiser said more than 300 tickets were sold to fund special projects.
“The money we raise this year will go toward improving our broadband internet service and replacing carpeting in our preschool classrooms,” she said.
Organized by the ECS PTO, the annual pancake fundraiser has been a staple for about 20 years, Kaiser said. Usually, the event is a sit-down meal with a silent auction and vendor booths. This year, because of Covid-19 health regulations, organizers shifted to a drive-thru event and an online auction.
“We miss having our vendors this year, but we’re thankful to Great Plains Auction for helping us do the auction online,” Kaiser said.
Several ECS students were part of the group effort to cook, dish up and distribute more than 300 meals. Juliana de Blonk, 7, and Avery Dobbs, 6, carefully packaged utensils, butter and syrup in plastic bags to accompany meals.
Caleb Thomas, 13, expressed a teenager’s distaste for being awake so early on a Saturday, but he cheerfully served sausage links nonetheless. For Thomas, giving back to his school and community was worth missing a little sleep.
“We’re thankful we can serve our community and support our school,” he said. “And we thank God that he provides for us.”
Kaiser also expressed thanks to those who made the event a success.
“I know it’s hard right now for everyone so we really appreciate the support of our sponsors, donors and people who purchased tickets,” she said.
Major sponsors and donors for the ECS pancake breakfast include Gene and Betty Jo Plank, Mary Lou Penny, Richard Gimple, Symmonds and Symmonds LLC, Walmart, Panda Express, Printing Plus, Custom Metalworks, Professional Printing, Dynamic Discs, NexTech Wireless, IHOP, Kari’s Diamonds & Bridal and The Sweet Granada.
