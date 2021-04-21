Despite the unseasonably chilly temperatures, the 14th annual Laps 4 Landon took place at Welch Stadium to raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis, Tuesday evening.
After going virtual for the 2020 installment, dozens if not hundreds of walkers returned in-person to the Emporia State University track for an event that has become a staple of the Emporia community every April.
“Pretty good turnout so far, especially of the walkers, so that’s been great,” said Dr. Jen Thomas, an ESU professor and the event’s organizer. “The sun finally came out and really, if you had told me this morning when there was three inches of snow that it would end up like this, I wouldn’t have believed you.”
The yearly event’s namesake is Landon Dody, a 14-year-old former Emporian turned Council Grove resident who was born with cystic fibrosis, a rare genetic respiratory and digestive disease affecting 70,000 people worldwide.
Five-year-old Aiden Dreier of Emporia was also diagnosed with the condition at birth.
In addition to the walk at Welch Stadium, a barbecue was held at the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church and an auction featuring donations from about 60 local businesses was held on Facebook.
The funds raised from the event were donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which funds research and drug development to help those with the disease lead longer, more satisfying lives. Fundraising efforts like Laps 4 Landon are vital because cystic fibrosis does not receive nearly as much government funding due to its rarity.
“Pharmaceutical companies aren’t going to develop medications for CF because there’s not enough people in the world with the disease, so they won’t make enough money on it,” said Aron Dody, Landon’s father. “They can’t invest the millions of dollars in research and development because they won’t get a return on their investment. Which is sad, but that’s what drives consumer economics, you know, capitalism.
“Without organizations like the CF Foundation that raise the money and then donate to research facilities, we wouldn’t have the treatments and the medications we have today that have increased that average lifespan from not even being able to go to school age to now 37 years of age.”
In its 14 year history, Laps 4 Landon has raised over $100,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and has enlisted the help not just of the Emporia community but of Thomas’s ESU students as well.
“My class works on marketing within health and health events and fitness events and so it just made sense to bring some awareness to a cause that means something to a lot of people here at ESU and here in Emporia and the surrounding areas,” Thomas said.
Kailey Corr is a senior defender on the ESU soccer team and has attended the event in the past in her role as a student-athlete. However, she is now a student in Thomas’s class, which has put her behind the scenes this year and offered her a valuable perspective.
“Being in her strategies class and learning about how everything’s put on and everything about Landon and Aiden, it’s actually really interesting and we have a more personal connection with them now,” she said. “It’s been amazing to learn about their stories and be able to help put this event on.”
Although he wasn’t able to make it in person this year, Aron Dody could only marvel at how Laps 4 Landon has persisted and grown alongside his son these past 14 years.
“Every year, I think, ‘Boy, it can’t get any better than this,’ and each year it keeps getting better and growing,” he said. “It’s just so heartwarming to see the outpouring of support from the community, our extended families now that we’re blessed with, new friends and people from the community that reach out.”
Having that circle of caring individuals has been crucial for the Dody family because things aren’t always easy for them. Each day, Landon requires four hours’ worth of breathing treatments and takes anywhere from 40 to 50 pills.
“Our life revolves around a schedule for Landon,” Dody said. “When we travel, we have to take his breathing machine and his equipment with us. We have to schedule things around where we’ll have power to plug in and do his breathing treatments. We have to disinfect his equipment every day, so you have to make sure you have access to equipment that can be used as disinfecting agents for his equipment. It’s a long process that we’ve just learned as part of life, so it’s second nature to us.”
It’s a sacrifice for all of them, Dody said, but it’s one well worth making because it dramatically improves Landon’s quality of life.
And while his routine is significantly different from those of his peers, Landon does his best not to let that limit him. It’s a trait his father can’t help but admire.
“He’s just the type of kid that you’re proud to call your own,” Dody said. “And then when you add the chronic illness into it, he doesn’t use that as an excuse. He doesn’t use it to pass the blame, so to speak. He just accepts what it is and makes the best of it and challenges himself to get better every day at what he does and stay healthy. It’s just an inspiration to see.”
And just like Landon, the event that bears his name continues to inspire.
“It makes a difference,” Thomas said. “I’ve had some people say, ‘Well, I just went to the barbecue’ or ‘I just bought a T-shirt’ and I’m like, ‘It all adds up.’ They always say when a bunch of people do a little bit … it just adds up in a huge way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.