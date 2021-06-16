Simmons Foods announced the 2021 award recipients for the M.H. “Bill” Simmons Memorial Scholarship program Tuesday. This year’s class includes 74 high school graduates who will share in $145,000 in scholarship awards.
The M.H. “Bill” Simmons Memorial Scholarship was established by Mark Simmons in 1979 in the name of his late father and founder of the Simmons organization. The program was created to assist in the educational endeavors of the children of Simmons team members and growers, specifically graduating seniors who are pursuing a vocational, technical or college degree program. Nearly 1,200 students have received grants through the program since it began.
“As a third-generation, family-owned business, we place a priority on people, values, education and growth," said board chairman Mark Simmons. "To build a strong company and a sustainable future, we believe it is important to invest in the next generation of team members who will support quality food production from the farm to the fork, for people and for pets. This scholarship program is about building and maintaining relationships with our families, our farmers and our future leaders.”
Over the history of the program, Simmons has awarded more than $1.3 million in educational assistance.
The scholarship winners are:
Aaron Holcombe, Alexander Crafton, Alyssa Dix, Amy Ho Tran, Anaily Gonzalez, Bailey Beach, Braeden Sanucci, Brayan Guillermo Gomez, Bronwyn Berry, Brylee R. Potter, Caleigh Smart, Caroline Simmons, Carter Garza, Chandler Sligar, ChiKu Laysian Lee, Chloe Ford, Claudia Manning, Cody Webb, Courtney Thompson, Cristian Martinez, Danae Peters, Daniella Fernandez, David Decker, Dixita Hiteshkumar, Duban Figueroa, Eliza Vargas, Ella Podrebarac, Emily Hays, Emma Jones, Eve Slater, FouaChi Lee, Gavan Pianalto, Gavin Rhoads, Gracie Rabe, Harrison Riffel, Hunter Hines, Isaac Cass, Ithzel Jocelyn Martinez, Jada Garcia, Jade Potter, Jaimie Malone, Jasmine Everetts, Jasmine Rosa, Jillian Forcum, Jimmy Orellana Calderon, Jorge Sandoval, Joseph Artemio Greaves, Julia Jackson, Julie Alvarez, Katie Sherman, Lane Wullschleger, Laney Wilson, Leonardo Flores, Lindsey Edmondson, Lisa Dang, Madisyn Thomas, Maribel Gonzales, Max Perkins, Micah Clark, Michelle Corpeno, Mika McConnell, Mireya Urrutia, Myla Hembree, Natalie Ophaso, Natalyn Flores, Nina Thomas, Omar Franco, Paige Thornton, Payton Keiss, Sara Velazquez, Snyder Pennington, Steven Figueroa, Taylor Brown, Trey T. Thieman, Yesenia Flores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.