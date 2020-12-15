DeWayne “Coop” W. Cooper, of Emporia, entered into rest Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was 84.
Coop was born December 15, 1935 in Toronto, Kansas to George Paris and Evelyn (Reynard) Cooper. He served with the U.S. Army. Coop worked for Dolly Madison as the distribution supervisor for 22 years. He and Sandy owned D and S Lounge. He later worked at USD 253 as a bus driver then USD 437 as a bus driver and in food services. He recently worked in the kitchen at Friendship Meals. He enjoyed watching KU basketball and Kansas City Chiefs. He also loved camping and fishing and visiting with family and friends. Coop was a member of the American Legion.
Coop was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn Cooper; son, Dee Cooper; brother, Darrell Cooper; and grandchild, Heather Estes. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sandy Cooper of the home; daughter, Denise Robinson of Kennewick, WA; son, Darren Cooper of Valley Center, KS; stepdaughters, Sandy Estes of Americus, KS and Terri Hensley of Emporia, KS; brothers, Lanny Cooper of Chanute, KS; 11 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
The family has requested for masks to be worn at the services. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Charter Funerals. Graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Meals in care of Charter Funerals. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
