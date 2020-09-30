Lyon County is back down below 60 active cases of COVID-19 after 17 recoveries and five new positives were reported Wednesday afternoon.
To date, Lyon County Public Health as recorded 1,080 cases since March, including 990 recoveries and 35 deaths. There were 54 active cases listed.
Four people were hospitalized.
The report comes as Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said Wednesday that the state has yet to see its biggest wave cases, suggesting the pandemic could spawn an average of 800 or even 900 new cases a day in coming months.
According to the Associated Press, Norman said Kansas is likely to surpass the record numbers of new confirmed and probable cases it has recently seen. The state had an average of 646 new cases a day for the seven days ending Wednesday, second only to the 667 cases per day for the seven days ending Monday.
While the state's most populous counties have continued to generate hundreds of new cases every week, rural areas also have been seeing spikes. And health department data released Wednesday showed that outbreaks have returned to the state's prison system.
The health department said Kansas saw 1,120 new confirmed and probable cases since Monday, an increase of 1.9%, bringing the total to 59,729. Norman said he thinks the state will see cases level off at the current daily increases, then “take off” for a “second wave.”
Norman said the likelihood of larger numbers demonstrates the need for continued “vigilance” in wearing masks and social distancing. He said efforts in March and April that included a statewide stay-at-home order and the closing of K-12 schools, cut down on the numbers of new cases but, “we would prefer not to go down that road again.”
“We have a long ways to go,” Norman said during a Statehouse news conference. “That really brings up, focuses on, why we need a vaccine.”
The number of coronavirus cases is thought to be higher because people can be infected without feeling ill and because of limited testing early in the pandemic. Norman said he believes Kansas is “close” to having its actual number of cases represent 3% to 5% of its population — from 87,000 to 145,000 cases.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.
In Kansas, COVID-19-related deaths continue to represent about 1.1% of the number of reported cases.
The state health department reported 41 new COVID-19-related deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 678. However, the department said 21 of those occurred earlier this year and were reported after officials examined death certificates.
