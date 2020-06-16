If there’s one positive I have seen come out of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a little more interest from Lyon County residents in our local government.
I have covered more city and county commission meetings than I can count since joining The Emporia Gazette staff three years ago. What I can count is the number of people who have shown up for public comment before COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began? There has been someone present at nearly every county commission meeting, not including online views. Emporia City Commission meetings have also seen some considerable online traffic with its Facebook live format.
Meetings have always been open to the public, save for executive sessions where commissioners excuse themselves to discuss certain matters privately. There has always been time allotted for public comment on both the city and county levels. So why the sudden vested interest?
Part of it, I believe, has been out of confusion. I don’t think many people realized what exactly the Lyon County Commission could control when it came to local health orders. While not the best circumstances to find out, it’s important for people to know who they are voting into office — and what exactly that office can do in certain situations.
Another reason? The threat of not being heard. While the option of going to a commission meeting has always been there, suddenly people were seeing meetings go online due to stay-at-home orders. So, now that the option was taken away — albeit temporarily — residents were adamant about having their voices heard.
I think it’s important for people to voice concerns and questions when they have them. Elected officials work for us, not the other way around. If we don’t understand why they are doing something, the best thing to do is to ask them why.
But, I also think both our city and county officials should consider maintaining the live feeds of their meetings moving forward. It’s good for transparency in government and it does help keep our residents informed. Not everyone can get to the meetings to see them happen in person, either due to work schedules or school or whatever else may be going on.
If we want our citizens to be active and engaged, we should make it easy for them to be active and engaged — even if it’s through a screen.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.